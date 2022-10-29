Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,674 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE NSC opened at $229.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.90.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

