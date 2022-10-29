North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.46-$1.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of -. North American Construction Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.57-$1.73 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NOA. TheStreet cut North American Construction Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut North American Construction Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.57.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:NOA traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 27,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $131.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

Institutional Trading of North American Construction Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 85,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 134.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,397,000 after purchasing an additional 37,106 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,146.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,117 shares in the last quarter. 55.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

