North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NOA. CIBC cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of North American Construction Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.19.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$16.94 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$12.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$460.34 million and a P/E ratio of 10.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.30.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.3699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at North American Construction Group

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.27 per share, with a total value of C$272,614.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 88,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,258,878.60. In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.85 per share, with a total value of C$64,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,257,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,003,349.50. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.27 per share, with a total value of C$272,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,258,878.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 327,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,274.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.