North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Update

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,744 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

NRT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. 31,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,268. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NYSE:NRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The energy company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 94.31% and a return on equity of 5,398.50%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

