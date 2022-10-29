NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 432,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,410,000 after purchasing an additional 586,997 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,809 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,798,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,455,000 after purchasing an additional 70,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 4.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial stock opened at $107.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.17. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.27 and a fifty-two week high of $162.40.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.36, for a total value of $1,358,617.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,310,394.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,074 shares of company stock worth $5,477,676. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.