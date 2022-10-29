NorthRock Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 215,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,648,000 after purchasing an additional 24,766 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 23,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,585,000 after buying an additional 54,791 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 107,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,927,976,000 after buying an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 3.4 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $105.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

