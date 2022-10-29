NorthRock Partners LLC Has $334,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.73.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 3.3 %

ADP opened at $242.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

