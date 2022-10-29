NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.8 %

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDX opened at $235.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.33. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.