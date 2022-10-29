NorthRock Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 37,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,541,000 after acquiring an additional 77,844 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 137,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,498,681.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,438,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $50.00 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.15.

