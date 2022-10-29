NorthRock Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 40.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 61,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.90.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $229.14 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

