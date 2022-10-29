Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 297 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Alcoa stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.62%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

