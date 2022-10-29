Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in WEX by 276.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in WEX by 6.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in WEX by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEX opened at $162.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.67, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $183.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.33 million. WEX had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $129,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,628.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $129,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,730 shares of company stock valued at $460,494. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

