Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 107 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $159.65 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.06 and a 200 day moving average of $156.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

