Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $284.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.34. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $285.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.36.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

