Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 24.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 12.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 12.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,356,000 after acquiring an additional 35,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $124.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

