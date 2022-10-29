Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Increases Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AECOM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:ACM opened at $75.60 on Friday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average of $70.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.