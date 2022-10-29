Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 137 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $146.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.07.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of DLR opened at $101.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

