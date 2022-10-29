Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,799,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,466,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 111,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after buying an additional 68,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,707,000 after buying an additional 61,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CASY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY opened at $231.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.78. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $231.78.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.22%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

