Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,443,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,500,064,000 after acquiring an additional 229,114 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,938,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,450,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $189,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 9.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,047,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,053,000 after purchasing an additional 182,548 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.38. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $274.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGNX. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.42.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

