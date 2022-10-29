Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 47.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4,015.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 42.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 72,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at $443,824.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lithia Motors Trading Down 1.5 %

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $203.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.37. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $349.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.90 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.76%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

