Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $14.05 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Medtronic by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medtronic Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $86.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day moving average is $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.44 and a fifty-two week high of $124.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

