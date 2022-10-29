Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $14.83 Million Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.34% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $14,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.76. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $97.13.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

