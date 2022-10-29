Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $15.51 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,695 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $15,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Altria Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.93. The company has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.