Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $204.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

