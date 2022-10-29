Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,081 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $41,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 12,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 434.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after buying an additional 90,989 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 204,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after buying an additional 23,722 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 24,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.64. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $111.21. The company has a market capitalization of $461.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.37.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

