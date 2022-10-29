Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 13,925 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $23,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 27.4% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 2,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 35,726 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 28.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 275,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,003,000 after acquiring an additional 61,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.90.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $151.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.77, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $151.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.