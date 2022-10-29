Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 2,540 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $17,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.0 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $226.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.05.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.