Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,036 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $20,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 319.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.5% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.58.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $321.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 110.24% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.49%.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,734 shares of company stock worth $6,421,430. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

