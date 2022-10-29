Novartis (NYSE:NVS) PT Lowered to CHF 78 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 81 to CHF 78 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NVS. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a CHF 88 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.45.

NVS stock opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31. Novartis has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,102,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 142,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

