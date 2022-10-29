NRG Energy, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st.

NRG Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 121.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. NRG Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NRG Energy to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE NRG opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.