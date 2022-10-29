NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Major Shareholder Energy New Technology In Green Sells 30,000 Shares

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Energy New Technology In Green sold 30,000 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,541,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,543,132.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Energy New Technology In Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NuScale Power alerts:

On Monday, October 17th, Energy New Technology In Green sold 1,800 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $20,250.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Energy New Technology In Green sold 17,494 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $195,582.92.

On Thursday, October 6th, Energy New Technology In Green sold 10,199 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $118,308.40.

On Monday, September 26th, Energy New Technology In Green sold 96,137 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $1,106,536.87.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Energy New Technology In Green sold 225,163 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $3,014,932.57.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

NYSE SMR opened at $11.49 on Friday. NuScale Power Co. has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NuScale Power to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.