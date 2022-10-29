Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Given New $50.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Nuvalent Stock Up 60.6 %

NUVL traded up $13.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,678,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,300. Nuvalent has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $40.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Nuvalent will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nuvalent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 13,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $241,452.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,149,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,463,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $89,922.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 13,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $241,452.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,463,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,652 shares of company stock valued at $822,272. 15.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

