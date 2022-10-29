Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Given New $50.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Nuvalent Stock Up 60.6 %
NUVL traded up $13.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,678,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,300. Nuvalent has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $40.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 0.76.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Nuvalent will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Nuvalent
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
Nuvalent Company Profile
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvalent (NUVL)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.