Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Up 9.2%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.01 and last traded at $20.84. 7,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 129,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday.

Nuvalent Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63.

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 13,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $241,452.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149,447 shares in the company, valued at $39,463,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $76,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 13,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $241,452.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149,447 shares in the company, valued at $39,463,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,652 shares of company stock valued at $822,272. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 72.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 65.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 50,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 196.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

