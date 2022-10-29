Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Up 9.2%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) was up 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.01 and last traded at $20.84. Approximately 7,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 129,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $89,922.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 12,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $235,863.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,114,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,544,740.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $89,922.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,652 shares of company stock worth $822,272. Corporate insiders own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,745,000 after acquiring an additional 877,835 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,338,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,590,000 after acquiring an additional 423,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 291,821 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,523,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 20.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after buying an additional 242,383 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

Featured Stories

