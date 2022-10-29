Oasis Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.02 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $320.51 million and $30.02 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,630.08 or 0.07818357 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00088696 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00033566 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00065098 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014738 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00025141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06363657 USD and is up 3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $27,146,747.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

