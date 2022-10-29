Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Up 9% Over Last Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 29th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $319.57 million and $30.01 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0636 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,628.55 or 0.07804467 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00088579 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00033139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00064666 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000539 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00025142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

