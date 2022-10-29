Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 8,292,787 shares of company stock valued at $487,389,308 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on OXY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.89.

Shares of OXY opened at $71.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $77.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average is $63.74.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

