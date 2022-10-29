Ocean Protocol Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000899 BTC on major exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $114.41 million and approximately $21.39 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000369 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,637.35 or 0.32058329 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012521 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

