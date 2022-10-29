Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE OII traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. 1,522,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.43. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $18.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 2.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $524.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.02 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,731 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $83,379.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,476.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $83,379.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,476.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Earl Childress acquired 10,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 80,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,441.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 48,331 shares of company stock worth $374,142 in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 20,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.