Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Oconee Federal Financial Stock Performance

OFED stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Oconee Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $145.86 million, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 4.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Oconee Federal Financial

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oconee Federal Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

