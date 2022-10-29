Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OVBC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.39. 896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $125.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.22. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $32.49.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the period. 14.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

