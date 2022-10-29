Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $300.00 at Raymond James

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ODFL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $270.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.44 and its 200 day moving average is $268.87. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,325,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.0% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,816,000 after acquiring an additional 315,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,064,880,000 after acquiring an additional 253,333 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

