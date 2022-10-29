Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $300.00 at Raymond James

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ODFL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.25.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $270.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.44 and its 200 day moving average is $268.87. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line
In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,325,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.0% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,816,000 after acquiring an additional 315,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,064,880,000 after acquiring an additional 253,333 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.