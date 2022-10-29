Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 on November 15th

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st.

Omega Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Omega Healthcare Investors has a payout ratio of 178.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after buying an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,046 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,803,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,832,000 after purchasing an additional 54,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,019,000 after buying an additional 489,972 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,706,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,158,000 after purchasing an additional 437,240 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Articles

