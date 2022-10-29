OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $414,100.00 Billion

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $195,889.00 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,655.62 or 0.31867710 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012446 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

