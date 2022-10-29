ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ON has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.85.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 86.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 255.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

