ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
ON has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.85.
ON Semiconductor Stock Performance
NASDAQ ON opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79.
Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor
In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 86.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 255.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ON Semiconductor Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
