OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.09.

OneMain Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.61. OneMain has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 33.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,666.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in OneMain by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in OneMain by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

