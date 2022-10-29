OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OMF. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of OneMain to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.09.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $38.22 on Friday. OneMain has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.58.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,244,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,913,000 after purchasing an additional 140,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 133.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.