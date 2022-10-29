Ontology (ONT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16.99 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $200.81 million and $16.99 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ontology has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,631.50 or 0.07823485 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00088870 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00033924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00065481 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000540 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00014854 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00025952 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.