Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 147,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Opera Trading Down 0.9 %

OPRA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.11. Opera has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). Opera had a negative net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%.

Institutional Trading of Opera

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its position in shares of Opera by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 796,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 218,992 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Opera by 11.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the first quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 7.4% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 107,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Opera by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OPRA shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Opera from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Opera from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Opera from $9.00 to $8.20 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Opera from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Opera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.