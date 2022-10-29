Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) PT Raised to $38.00

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barrington Research from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Stock Up 1.4 %

OPCH stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.20. 1,774,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,642. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $64,170.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,343.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $363,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,247,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,416,506.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $64,170.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,343.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,003,851 shares of company stock valued at $363,235,809. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Option Care Health by 67.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Option Care Health by 9.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 11.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Option Care Health by 387.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.